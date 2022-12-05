Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 9,948 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,948 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.3% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 34.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $60.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $90.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

