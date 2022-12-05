Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 5,006 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PNW opened at $78.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.15. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.31%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

