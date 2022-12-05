Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 12,557 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,557 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 21.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM opened at $44.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

About PulteGroup



PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

