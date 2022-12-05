Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,485 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 28.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 329,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 27,305 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 55,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 40,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 414,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after acquiring an additional 67,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $51.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.02. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $97.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.82.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CZR. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.19.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.