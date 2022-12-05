Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $63.58 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

