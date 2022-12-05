Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 67.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 352.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 39.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS opened at $129.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

