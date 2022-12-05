Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $932,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.9% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 11.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB opened at $54.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average of $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.68. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.18.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

