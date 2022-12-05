Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,275,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,047,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after buying an additional 101,901 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,977,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,663,000 after buying an additional 134,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,495,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,057,000 after buying an additional 20,142 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION opened at $52.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $905,391. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

