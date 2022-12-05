Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Pinterest by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 492,141 shares in the company, valued at $12,534,831.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 492,141 shares in the company, valued at $12,534,831.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,468,328 shares of company stock worth $35,932,441. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:PINS opened at $24.86 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $41.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

