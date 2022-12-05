Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Holdings Lowered by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,980 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 23.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Pentair by 773.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,651 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Pentair by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 754,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,549,000 after acquiring an additional 60,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Pentair by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pentair to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $46.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $75.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.