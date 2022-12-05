Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Position Boosted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NXST stock opened at $183.28 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.69 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.01 and a 200-day moving average of $178.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $608,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,333 shares of company stock worth $8,770,823 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.