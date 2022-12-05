MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,741 shares of company stock worth $1,337,388. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.5 %

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $37.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.04. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.03.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

