LPL Financial LLC Sells 48,248 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,248 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of MGM Resorts International worth $13,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 12,609.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 826,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after purchasing an additional 820,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 18.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after buying an additional 639,019 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 116.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,173,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after buying an additional 630,677 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,155,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after acquiring an additional 444,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 895,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,677,000 after acquiring an additional 438,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.03.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MGM opened at $37.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.04. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $215,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,388 in the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

