LPL Financial LLC Has $13.55 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,570 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Ventas worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ventas by 15.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 802,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,273,000 after acquiring an additional 110,254 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 24,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VTR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Ventas stock opened at $46.24 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,636.36%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

