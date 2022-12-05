Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 27,125.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

