Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Holdings Decreased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 129.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Kimco Realty by 212.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimco Realty Price Performance

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

NYSE:KIM opened at $22.61 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 237.84%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

