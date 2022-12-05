Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Holdings Trimmed by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Incyte by 204.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,224,000 after buying an additional 1,973,236 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Incyte by 100.3% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,012,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after buying an additional 507,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 70.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,417,000 after buying an additional 465,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Incyte by 89.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 843,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after buying an additional 399,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $83.13 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.