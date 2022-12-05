Fmr LLC Trims Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845,058 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.60% of Kohl’s worth $73,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 395.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $93,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

Kohl's Price Performance

Kohl’s stock opened at $31.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Kohl's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Kohl's Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

