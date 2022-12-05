Fmr LLC Sells 5,755 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Axon Enterprise worth $76,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,867,000 after buying an additional 248,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,856,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,536,000 after buying an additional 386,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,029,000 after buying an additional 20,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total transaction of $48,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,279,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,488 shares of company stock worth $1,694,333 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $188.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.04 and a 200-day moving average of $127.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $193.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

