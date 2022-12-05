Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,969 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Five9 by 9.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Five9

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $114,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,755.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,146 shares of company stock worth $1,246,590. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9 Stock Up 0.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $68.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.99. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Five9 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.32.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.