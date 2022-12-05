Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Position Reduced by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,117 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,023,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,362,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.89.

Five Below stock opened at $184.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.41. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $214.50.

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

