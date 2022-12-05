Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $80,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 403.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 226.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $8,672,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,405.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $8,672,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,405.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $1,722,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 501,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,345,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,901 shares of company stock valued at $25,527,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Etsy Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.55.

ETSY stock opened at $140.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $250.49.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.