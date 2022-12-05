Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 60,785 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,785 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of Kohl’s worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $201,401,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $26,991,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 60.0% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 14.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,910,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,978,000 after purchasing an additional 360,124 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,544,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,782,000 after purchasing an additional 305,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Kohl’s to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

Kohl's Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE KSS opened at $31.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

About Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

