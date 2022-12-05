Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 97,180 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 1,457.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,180 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:MGY opened at $25.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.87 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.