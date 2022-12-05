Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIO. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIO opened at $419.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $401.19 and a 200 day moving average of $469.37. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $770.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The company had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

