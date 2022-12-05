Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.63 Million Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,229,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,264,000 after acquiring an additional 86,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $27,328,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 356,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares during the period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $171.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.36 and a 1-year high of $190.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.39 and its 200-day moving average is $168.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,286.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.