Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,109,000 after buying an additional 3,122,603 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,060,000 after buying an additional 2,073,685 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 871.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,372,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 1,231,608 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 830,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 572,345 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 310.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 712,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after buying an additional 538,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.46). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

