Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,018.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $8,868,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,067.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 114,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,851,000 after purchasing an additional 104,848 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.31.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $87.52 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average is $88.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

