Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,810 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Tempur Sealy International worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.1% during the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 72,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at $1,328,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

TPX stock opened at $32.08 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 1,393.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.13%.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 847,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

