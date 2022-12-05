Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 200.6% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in Henry Schein by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.9% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 14.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $83.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

