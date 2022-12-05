Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $26.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

