Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 520 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $495,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 36,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $431,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397 in the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $174.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.09.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

