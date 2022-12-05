Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 2,170 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 18.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.1% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $153.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

