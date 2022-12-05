Credit Suisse AG Sells 656 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Royal Gold worth $10,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 22.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $113.71 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.70.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

