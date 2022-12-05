Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 23,775 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Lear worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Lear by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lear by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total value of $143,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total transaction of $143,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,177. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lear Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on LEA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.54.

NYSE:LEA opened at $138.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.94.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Lear’s payout ratio is 79.79%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

