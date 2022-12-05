Credit Suisse AG Has $10.89 Million Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 217,006 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Masimo worth $10,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Masimo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 61.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 8.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Masimo by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $145.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.64 and its 200-day moving average is $140.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.88. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $299.78.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,074.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.29.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

