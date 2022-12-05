Commerce Bank Sells 17,780 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,780 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 169.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 66.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $28.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

