Commerce Bank Makes New $233,000 Investment in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in nCino by 38.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in nCino during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in nCino by 10.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 5.0% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 191,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in nCino by 62.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,726,000 after purchasing an additional 632,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $40,950.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,439.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,677.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,005 shares of company stock worth $883,149. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

nCino Price Performance

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $26.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $58.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.35.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of nCino to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

