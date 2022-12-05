Commerce Bank Makes New $219,000 Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of PECO stock opened at $32.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 448.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

