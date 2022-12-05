Commerce Bank Grows Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,158,000 after purchasing an additional 85,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,173,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,559,000 after purchasing an additional 155,618 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pentair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 31.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,965,000 after buying an additional 766,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Pentair by 10.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,954,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,209,000 after buying an additional 286,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pentair Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $46.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also

