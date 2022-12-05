Commerce Bank Acquires New Shares in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in GameStop by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in GameStop by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:GME opened at $27.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of -0.48. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $49.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. GameStop’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

GameStop Profile

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.