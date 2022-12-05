Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Comerica worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 49.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 132.6% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 186,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 106,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE CMA opened at $70.12 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.02.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 36.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Comerica to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.