BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 3,541 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Up 0.6 %

Graco Dividend Announcement

Shares of Graco stock opened at $70.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.