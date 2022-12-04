Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT Raised to $45.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $65.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,768,000 after buying an additional 837,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after buying an additional 237,651 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,727,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,296,000 after buying an additional 975,637 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,795,000 after buying an additional 423,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,340,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,164,000 after buying an additional 609,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

