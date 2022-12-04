Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT Raised to $45.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.28% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of VSCO stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $65.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07.
About Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.
