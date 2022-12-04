United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,139 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in United States Steel by 6.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 4.5% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

X opened at $27.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.37. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.66%.

Several research firms have commented on X. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

