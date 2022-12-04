Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 11,450 Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 387.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Outset Medical by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Outset Medical by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000.
Outset Medical Trading Down 0.0 %
Outset Medical stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.79. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
