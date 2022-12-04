Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Sonos worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,664,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sonos by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,067,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,335,000 after acquiring an additional 369,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ SONO opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.92. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $32.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Sonos

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Sonos to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Further Reading

