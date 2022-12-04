Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 72,747 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,747 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Graphic Packaging worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.2 %

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.