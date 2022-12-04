Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,529 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,175 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of BancFirst worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BANF. StockNews.com began coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on BancFirst to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

BancFirst stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.10. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

