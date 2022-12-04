Rhumbline Advisers Invests $5.87 Million in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 134,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of ESAB at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESAB. TAGStone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,312,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $938,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,809,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,754,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $58.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

ESAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ESAB in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ESAB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,414,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,563,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

